Vivo V27 vs Motorola Edge 40

70 out of 100
Vivo V27
VS
75 out of 100
Motorola Edge 40
Vivo V27
Motorola Edge 40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (39:35 vs 32:47 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 7200
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 892 and 803 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (690K versus 613K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V27 and Motorola Edge 40 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Vivo V27
47
Edge 40
85*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Vivo V27
70
Edge 40
75*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V27
vs
Edge 40

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V27 +2%
1064 nits
Edge 40
1047 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27
90.4%
Edge 40
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 and Motorola Edge 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 1130 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27 +11%
892
Edge 40
803
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27
2419
Edge 40 +38%
3342
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27
613948
Edge 40 +12%
690154
CPU 155497 -
GPU 194726 -
Memory 117844 -
UX 145763 -
Total score 613948 690154
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V27
4147
Edge 40
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Graphics score 4147 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 My UX

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 4400 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 15 min) Yes (58% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:14 hr 11:12 hr
Watching video 18:19 hr 16:00 hr
Gaming 05:22 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 114 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Vivo V27 +21%
39:35 hr
Edge 40
32:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 68 W
Further details
Notes on Edge 40:
    - The back cover could be made of eco-leather (optionally).
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 40. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V27.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (23.8%)
16 (76.2%)
Total votes: 21

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Avatar
No name 03 June 2023 20:26
Moto edge 40 have corning gorilla glass 5 protection.
+4 Reply
Avatar
Serhii 04 June 2023 07:38
Thank you for your comment.
0 Reply
