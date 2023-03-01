Vivo V27 vs Nothing Phone (1) VS Vivo V27 Nothing Phone (1) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.9% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V27 n/a Phone (1) 658 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27 +5% 90.4% Phone (1) 85.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo V27 and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max clock 2800 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 Adreno 642L GPU clock 1130 MHz 608 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V27 +3% 848 Phone (1) 821 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V27 2281 Phone (1) +31% 2982 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V27 +7% 612165 Phone (1) 574215 CPU 155165 160405 GPU 197878 175059 Memory 117814 113702 UX 144422 130019 Total score 612165 574215 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch OS 13 Nothing OS 1.5 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:12 hr Watching video - 15:54 hr Gaming - 04:48 hr Standby - 108 hr General battery life Vivo V27 n/a Phone (1) 34:17 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.64 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo V27 n/a Phone (1) 121 Video quality Vivo V27 n/a Phone (1) 112 Generic camera score Vivo V27 n/a Phone (1) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max loudness Vivo V27 n/a Phone (1) 84.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2023 July 2022 Release date March 2023 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).