Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (781K versus 612K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 992 and 848 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V27
vs
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27 +3%
90.4%
OnePlus 10R
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max clock 2800 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 1130 MHz 860 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27
848
OnePlus 10R +17%
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27
2281
OnePlus 10R +63%
3707
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27
612165
OnePlus 10R +28%
781436
CPU 155165 194198
GPU 197878 309422
Memory 117814 146279
UX 144422 136103
Total score 612165 781436
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 33 FPS
Graphics score - 5625
PCMark 3.0
Vivo V27
n/a
OnePlus 10R
11179
Web score - 10242
Video editing - 5195
Photo editing - 18262
Data manipulation - 10102
Writing score - 18874
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 April 2022
Release date March 2023 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10R. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V27.

