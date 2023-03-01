Vivo V27 vs OnePlus 10R
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
- The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (781K versus 612K)
- Stereo speakers
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 992 and 848 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
72
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|87.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|180 g (6.35 oz)
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 7200
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|1130 MHz
|860 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
848
OnePlus 10R +17%
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2281
OnePlus 10R +63%
3707
|CPU
|155165
|194198
|GPU
|197878
|309422
|Memory
|117814
|146279
|UX
|144422
|136103
|Total score
|612165
|781436
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|33 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5625
|Web score
|-
|10242
|Video editing
|-
|5195
|Photo editing
|-
|18262
|Data manipulation
|-
|10102
|Writing score
|-
|18874
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
|OxygenOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
|0:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.64 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|April 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10R. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V27.
