Vivo V27 vs OnePlus 10R VS Vivo V27 OnePlus 10R Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 The phone is 10-months newer Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (781K versus 612K)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (781K versus 612K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 992 and 848 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27 +3% 90.4% OnePlus 10R 87.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 14 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.64 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 April 2022 Release date March 2023 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10R. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V27.