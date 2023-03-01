Vivo V27 vs OnePlus 11R VS Vivo V27 OnePlus 11R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Weighs 24 grams less Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1072K versus 612K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 388 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27 90.4% OnePlus 11R 90%

Performance Tests of Vivo V27 and OnePlus 11R in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max clock 2800 MHz 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 Adreno 730 GPU clock 1130 MHz 900 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V27 848 OnePlus 11R +55% 1318 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V27 2281 OnePlus 11R +86% 4234 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V27 612165 OnePlus 11R +75% 1072661 CPU 155165 265511 GPU 197878 459183 Memory 117814 178060 UX 144422 178581 Total score 612165 1072661 AnTuTu Android Rating Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes Full charging time 0:51 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- 50 MP

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- 8 MP

Macro lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.64 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2023 February 2023 Release date March 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.