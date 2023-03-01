Vivo V27 vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Vivo V27 OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 The phone is 9-months newer

The phone is 9-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (678K versus 612K)

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (678K versus 612K) Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 193 Hz Response time - 15 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V27 n/a Nord 2T 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27 +5% 90.4% Nord 2T 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:48 hr Watching video - 14:15 hr Gaming - 05:15 hr Standby - 93 hr General battery life Vivo V27 n/a Nord 2T 31:29 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Vivo V27 n/a Nord 2T 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 May 2022 Release date March 2023 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27. But if the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2T.