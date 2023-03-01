Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.