Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (39:35 vs 31:56 hours)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 3
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1012K versus 618K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (451 vs 388 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 66W)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V27 and OnePlus Nord 3 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 388 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V27
1064 nits
Nord 3 +6%
1125 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27 +1%
90.4%
Nord 3
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 and OnePlus Nord 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max clock 2800 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G710 MP10
GPU clock 1130 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~1648 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27
895
Nord 3
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27
2420
Nord 3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27
618703
Nord 3 +64%
1012005
CPU 155497 256481
GPU 194726 385188
Memory 117844 177993
UX 145763 184752
Total score 618703 1012005
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V27
4166
Nord 3
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Graphics score 4166 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 15 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:14 hr 12:40 hr
Watching video 18:19 hr 13:28 hr
Gaming 05:22 hr 05:20 hr
Standby 114 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Vivo V27 +24%
39:35 hr
Nord 3
31:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 July 2023
Release date March 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 3. But if the camera and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V27.

