71 out of 100
Vivo V27
VS
65 out of 100
Oppo A98
Vivo V27
Oppo A98

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Oppo A98, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (612K versus 398K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo A98
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V27 and Oppo A98 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V27
vs
Oppo A98

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 680 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 86.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V27
1046 nits
Oppo A98
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 165.6 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27 +5%
90.4%
Oppo A98
86.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 and Oppo A98 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1130 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27
886
Oppo A98
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27 +18%
2381
Oppo A98
2020
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27 +54%
612714
Oppo A98
398995
CPU 155497 120237
GPU 194726 98127
Memory 117844 73621
UX 145763 108428
Total score 612714 398995
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V27 +243%
4168
Oppo A98
1215
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 24 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 4168 1215
Web score - 6498
Video editing - 3805
Photo editing - 15976
Data manipulation - 6883
Writing score - 12046
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 ColorOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:44 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:14 hr -
Watching video 18:19 hr -
Gaming 05:22 hr -
Standby 114 hr -
General battery life
Vivo V27
39:35 hr
Oppo A98
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 is definitely a better buy.

