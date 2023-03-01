Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V27 vs Reno 8 – which one to choose?

Vivo V27 vs Oppo Reno 8

Vivo V27
VS
Oppo Reno 8
Vivo V27
Oppo Reno 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 7200
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 612K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 935 and 848 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V27
vs
Reno 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V27
n/a
Reno 8
628 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27 +8%
90.4%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max clock 2800 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 1130 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27
848
Reno 8 +10%
935
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27
2281
Reno 8 +17%
2667
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27
612165
Reno 8 +11%
681035
CPU 155165 165133
GPU 197878 249793
Memory 117814 133728
UX 144422 135877
Total score 612165 681035
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V27
n/a
Reno 8
4609
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Graphics score - 4609
PCMark 3.0
Vivo V27
n/a
Reno 8
9502
Web score - 7363
Video editing - 5243
Photo editing - 18420
Data manipulation - 9128
Writing score - 12647
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 13 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:16 hr
Watching video - 14:57 hr
Gaming - 06:13 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
Vivo V27
n/a
Reno 8
31:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Vivo V27
n/a
Reno 8
115
Video quality
Vivo V27
n/a
Reno 8
129
Generic camera score
Vivo V27
n/a
Reno 8
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 May 2022
Release date March 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V27 vs Vivo V25
2. Vivo V27 vs iQOO Neo 7
3. Vivo V27 vs OnePlus 11R
4. Vivo V27 vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G
5. Vivo V27 vs Reno 8T 5G
6. Vivo V27 vs V27 Pro
7. Vivo V27 vs Nord 2T
8. Vivo V27 vs Phone (1)
9. Reno 8 vs Reno 7 5G
10. Reno 8 vs Nord 2T
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский