Vivo V27 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Vivo V27 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (755K versus 612K)

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (755K versus 612K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1097 and 848 points

29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1097 and 848 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 420 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97% PWM - 247 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V27 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 785 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27 +1% 90.4% Galaxy S21 FE 5G 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch OS 13 One UI 5.0 OS size - 17.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (51% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 07:42 hr Watching video - 13:05 hr Gaming - 05:29 hr Standby - 91 hr General battery life Vivo V27 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 26:34 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo V27 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 119 Video quality Vivo V27 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 107 Generic camera score Vivo V27 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 117

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Vivo V27 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 88.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2023 January 2022 Release date March 2023 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V27.