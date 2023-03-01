Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V27 vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (755K versus 612K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1097 and 848 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 420 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 247 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V27
n/a
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
785 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27 +1%
90.4%
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 Adreno 660
GPU clock 1130 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27
848
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +29%
1097
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27
2281
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +33%
3033
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27
612165
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +23%
755778
CPU 155165 194989
GPU 197878 281856
Memory 117814 133252
UX 144422 147872
Total score 612165 755778
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 39.1 °C
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5757
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 10755
Video editing - 7096
Photo editing - 28462
Data manipulation - 10077
Writing score - 14507
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch OS 13 One UI 5.0
OS size - 17.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 07:42 hr
Watching video - 13:05 hr
Gaming - 05:29 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
Vivo V27
n/a
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 January 2022
Release date March 2023 January 2022
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V27.

