Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V27 vs Xperia 10 V – which one to choose?

Vivo V27 vs Sony Xperia 10 V

71 out of 100
Vivo V27
VS
63 out of 100
Sony Xperia 10 V
Vivo V27
Sony Xperia 10 V

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Sony Xperia 10 V, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (612K versus 387K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 30W)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.9% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 V
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (449 vs 388 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V27 and Sony Xperia 10 V crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V27
vs
Xperia 10 V

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 388 ppi 449 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V27
1055 nits
Xperia 10 V
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 159 g (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27 +10%
90.4%
Xperia 10 V
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 and Sony Xperia 10 V in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1130 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27 +33%
886
Xperia 10 V
664
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27 +25%
2390
Xperia 10 V
1908
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27 +58%
612669
Xperia 10 V
387583
CPU 155497 -
GPU 194726 -
Memory 117844 -
UX 145763 -
Total score 612669 387583
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Graphics score 4157 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 -

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 15 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:14 hr -
Watching video 18:19 hr -
Gaming 05:22 hr -
Standby 114 hr -
General battery life
Vivo V27
39:35 hr
Xperia 10 V
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V27 and Galaxy S21 FE 5G
2. Vivo V27 and Reno 8T 5G
3. Vivo V27 and Phone (1)
4. Vivo V27 and Vivo V25
5. Vivo V27 and Reno 8
6. Xperia 10 V and Pixel 7a
7. Xperia 10 V and Galaxy A54 5G
8. Xperia 10 V and Xperia 10 IV
9. Xperia 10 V and Xperia 1 V
10. Xperia 10 V and Poco F5 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский