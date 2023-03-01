Vivo V27 vs iQOO Neo 7 VS Vivo V27 Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 7, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (846K versus 612K)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (846K versus 612K) Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 991 and 848 points

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 991 and 848 points Has a built-in infrared port

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 388 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27 +3% 90.4% iQOO Neo 7 87.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo V27 and Vivo iQOO Neo 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Max clock 2800 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G610 MC6 GPU clock 1130 MHz 950 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V27 848 iQOO Neo 7 +17% 991 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V27 2281 iQOO Neo 7 +72% 3923 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V27 612165 iQOO Neo 7 +38% 846196 CPU 155165 201902 GPU 197878 332022 Memory 117814 151510 UX 144422 164862 Total score 612165 846196 AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13 Funtouch 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.64 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 February 2023 Release date March 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Neo 7. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V27.