71 out of 100
Vivo V27
VS
68 out of 100
Vivo iQOO Z7
Vivo V27
Vivo iQOO Z7

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo iQOO Z7, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 44W)
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (618K versus 491K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z7
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V27 and iQOO Z7 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Vivo V27
86
iQOO Z7
83*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Vivo V27
71
iQOO Z7
68*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V27
vs
iQOO Z7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V27
1062 nits
iQOO Z7
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27 +7%
90.4%
iQOO Z7
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 and Vivo iQOO Z7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max clock 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1130 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27
892
iQOO Z7 +4%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27 +1%
2418
iQOO Z7
2394
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27 +26%
618602
iQOO Z7
491243
CPU 155497 126091
GPU 194726 135258
Memory 117844 99268
UX 145763 126299
Total score 618602 491243
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V27 +83%
4153
iQOO Z7
2269
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 24 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 4153 2269
PCMark 3.0
Vivo V27
n/a
iQOO Z7
8581
Web score - 5689
Video editing - 5682
Photo editing - 16064
Data manipulation - 6923
Writing score - 12029
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 Funtouch 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:14 hr -
Watching video 18:19 hr -
Gaming 05:22 hr -
Standby 114 hr -
General battery life
Vivo V27
39:35 hr
iQOO Z7
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.64 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
SAR (head) - 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Z7.

