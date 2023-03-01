Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo iQOO Z7, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z7

Reasons to consider the Vivo V27

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Vivo V27 and iQOO Z7 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities