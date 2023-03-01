Vivo V27 vs iQOO Z7
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo iQOO Z7, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 44W)
- 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (618K versus 491K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z7
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Stereo speakers
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.38 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 g (6.35 oz)
|173 g (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP54
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 7200
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|1130 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~684 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|155497
|126091
|GPU
|194726
|135258
|Memory
|117844
|99268
|UX
|145763
|126299
|Total score
|618602
|491243
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|24 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|4153
|2269
|Web score
|-
|5689
|Video editing
|-
|5682
|Photo editing
|-
|16064
|Data manipulation
|-
|6923
|Writing score
|-
|12029
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
|Funtouch 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|0:53 hr
|1:10 hr
|Web browsing
|15:14 hr
|-
|Watching video
|18:19 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:22 hr
|-
|Standby
|114 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.64 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.84 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Z7.
