Vivo V27 vs Vivo V25 VS Vivo V27 Vivo V25 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V25, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (612K versus 467K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (612K versus 467K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V27 n/a Vivo V25 778 nits

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27 +7% 90.4% Vivo V25 84.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 13 Funtouch 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:11 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:03 hr Watching video - 16:32 hr Gaming - 05:33 hr Standby - 83 hr General battery life Vivo V27 n/a Vivo V25 32:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.64 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.76" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 August 2022 Release date March 2023 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 is definitely a better buy.