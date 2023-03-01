Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V27 vs Vivo V25 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V25, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (612K versus 467K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V27
n/a
Vivo V25
778 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27 +7%
90.4%
Vivo V25
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 and Vivo V25 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1130 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27 +22%
848
Vivo V25
697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27 +12%
2281
Vivo V25
2045
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27 +31%
612165
Vivo V25
467172
CPU 155165 121864
GPU 197878 132975
Memory 117814 91827
UX 144422 122665
Total score 612165 467172
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V27
n/a
Vivo V25
2169
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Graphics score - 2169
PCMark 3.0
Vivo V27
n/a
Vivo V25
8502
Web score - 5607
Video editing - 5856
Photo editing - 14617
Data manipulation - 7781
Writing score - 11508
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 13 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:03 hr
Watching video - 16:32 hr
Gaming - 05:33 hr
Standby - 83 hr
General battery life
Vivo V27
n/a
Vivo V25
32:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.64 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 August 2022
Release date March 2023 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
