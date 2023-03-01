Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V27e vs 90 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Honor 90 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 35W)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 603 and 555 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V27e and Honor 90 Lite crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Vivo V27e
84*
90 Lite
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Vivo V27e
64*
90 Lite
58*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V27e
vs
90 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 398 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -

Design and build

Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27e
85.9%
90 Lite +4%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27e and Honor 90 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27e
555
90 Lite +9%
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27e +6%
1846
90 Lite
1737
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27e +1%
381551
90 Lite
376685
CPU 103672 -
GPU 86717 -
Memory 85923 -
UX 106477 -
Total score 381551 376685
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V27e
1242
90 Lite
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1242 -
Web score 6705 -
Video editing 5438 -
Photo editing 16247 -
Data manipulation 6403 -
Writing score 10312 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 35 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 June 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 35 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27e is definitely a better buy.

