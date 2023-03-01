Vivo V27e vs Realme 10 Pro VS Vivo V27e Realme 10 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Optical image stabilization AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 701 and 562 points Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.62 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V27e n/a 10 Pro 621 nits

Design and build Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27e 85.9% 10 Pro +5% 89.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo V27e and Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 1100 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V27e 562 10 Pro +25% 701 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V27e 1854 10 Pro +10% 2041 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V27e 323318 10 Pro +24% 400820 CPU - 120294 GPU - 96769 Memory - 72749 UX - 110567 Total score 323318 400820 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:12 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:23 hr Watching video - 15:04 hr Gaming - 06:00 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life Vivo V27e n/a 10 Pro 38:40 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 November 2022 Release date March 2023 November 2022 SAR (head) - 1.16 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.46 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27e. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme 10 Pro.