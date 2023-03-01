Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V27e vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 323K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 701 and 562 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V27e
n/a
10 Pro
621 nits

Design and build

Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27e
85.9%
10 Pro +5%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27e and Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1100 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27e
562
10 Pro +25%
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27e
1854
10 Pro +10%
2041
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27e
323318
10 Pro +24%
400820
CPU - 120294
GPU - 96769
Memory - 72749
UX - 110567
Total score 323318 400820
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:23 hr
Watching video - 15:04 hr
Gaming - 06:00 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Vivo V27e
n/a
10 Pro
38:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 November 2022
Release date March 2023 November 2022
SAR (head) - 1.16 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.46 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27e. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme 10 Pro.

