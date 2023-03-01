Vivo V27e vs Realme 10 Pro Plus
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus
- 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 323K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 845 and 562 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.51 mm (6.4 inches)
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|75.81 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G99
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|800 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
562
10 Pro Plus +50%
845
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1854
10 Pro Plus +29%
2393
|CPU
|-
|143476
|GPU
|-
|139294
|Memory
|-
|102808
|UX
|-
|139148
|Total score
|323318
|528580
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2287
|Web score
|-
|11561
|Video editing
|-
|7275
|Photo editing
|-
|38475
|Data manipulation
|-
|9437
|Writing score
|-
|19797
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch 13
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 19 min)
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|0:41 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:56 hr
|Watching video
|-
|17:15 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:25 hr
|Standby
|-
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|November 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Realme 10 Pro Plus. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V27e.
