Vivo V27e vs Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Vivo V27e Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 323K)

63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 323K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 845 and 562 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V27e n/a 10 Pro Plus 812 nits

Design and build Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27e 85.9% 10 Pro Plus +5% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:56 hr Watching video - 17:15 hr Gaming - 06:25 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Vivo V27e n/a 10 Pro Plus 39:18 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 November 2022 Release date March 2023 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Realme 10 Pro Plus. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V27e.