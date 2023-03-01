Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V27e vs Reno 8T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8T, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 323K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 430 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Performance

Tests of Vivo V27e and Oppo Reno 8T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27e
562
Reno 8T
564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27e +1%
1854
Reno 8T
1835
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27e
323318
Reno 8T +19%
384747
CPU - 107250
GPU - 92215
Memory - 78459
UX - 104472
Total score 323318 384747
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 22 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 February 2023
Release date March 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27e. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8T.

