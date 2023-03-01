Vivo V27e vs Oppo Reno 8T VS Vivo V27e Oppo Reno 8T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8T, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Optical image stabilization Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 323K)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 323K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 430 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27e +2% 85.9% Reno 8T 84.1%

Performance Tests of Vivo V27e and Oppo Reno 8T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V27e 562 Reno 8T 564 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V27e +1% 1854 Reno 8T 1835 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V27e 323318 Reno 8T +19% 384747 CPU - 107250 GPU - 92215 Memory - 78459 UX - 104472 Total score 323318 384747 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 100 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 22 mm Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 February 2023 Release date March 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27e. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8T.