Vivo V27e vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G VS Vivo V27e Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 323K)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V27e Price Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 390 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27e +1% 85.9% Galaxy A34 5G 84.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo V27e and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Max clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 1100 MHz 800 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V27e 562 Galaxy A34 5G +37% 772 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V27e 1854 Galaxy A34 5G +24% 2307 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V27e 323318 Galaxy A34 5G +48% 479723 CPU - 129705 GPU - 137609 Memory - 83375 UX - 125604 Total score 323318 479723 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13 One UI 5.1 OS size - 38 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo V27e n/a Galaxy A34 5G 99 Video quality Vivo V27e n/a Galaxy A34 5G 78 Generic camera score Vivo V27e n/a Galaxy A34 5G 92

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and sound.