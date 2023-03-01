Vivo V27e vs Vivo V25 VS Vivo V27e Vivo V25 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V25, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 7-months newer Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (471K versus 323K)

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (471K versus 323K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 562 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V27e Price Vivo V25 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V27e n/a Vivo V25 787 nits

Design and build Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27e +1% 85.9% Vivo V25 84.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:11 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:03 hr Watching video - 16:32 hr Gaming - 05:33 hr Standby - 83 hr General battery life Vivo V27e n/a Vivo V25 32:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 8192 x 6144 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 August 2022 Release date March 2023 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27e. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25.