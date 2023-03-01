Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V27e vs Vivo V25 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V25, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (471K versus 323K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 562 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V27e
vs
Vivo V25

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V27e
n/a
Vivo V25
787 nits

Design and build

Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27e +1%
85.9%
Vivo V25
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27e and Vivo V25 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1100 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27e
562
Vivo V25 +26%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27e
1854
Vivo V25 +11%
2061
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27e
323318
Vivo V25 +46%
471053
CPU - 121864
GPU - 132975
Memory - 91827
UX - 122665
Total score 323318 471053
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V27e
n/a
Vivo V25
2169
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Graphics score - 2169
PCMark 3.0
Vivo V27e
n/a
Vivo V25
8502
Web score - 5607
Video editing - 5856
Photo editing - 14617
Data manipulation - 7781
Writing score - 11508
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:03 hr
Watching video - 16:32 hr
Gaming - 05:33 hr
Standby - 83 hr
General battery life
Vivo V27e
n/a
Vivo V25
32:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 8192 x 6144
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 August 2022
Release date March 2023 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27e. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25.

