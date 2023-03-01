Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V27e vs Vivo V25e – which one to choose?

Vivo V27e vs Vivo V25e

Виво V27e
VS
Виво V25е
Vivo V27e
Vivo V25e

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V25e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 323K)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V27e
vs
Vivo V25e

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP54
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27e +1%
85.9%
Vivo V25e
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27e and Vivo V25e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27e +4%
562
Vivo V25e
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27e +1%
1854
Vivo V25e
1835
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27e
323318
Vivo V25e +16%
373608
CPU - 103535
GPU - 86070
Memory - 78209
UX - 104313
Total score 323318 373608
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 August 2022
Release date March 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27e. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25e.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V27e vs Honor 70
2. Vivo V27e vs Realme 10
3. Vivo V27e vs 10 Pro Plus
4. Vivo V27e vs Galaxy A34 5G
5. Vivo V27e vs V27 Pro
6. Vivo V25e vs Galaxy A53 5G
7. Vivo V25e vs Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
8. Vivo V25e vs Camon 19 Pro
9. Vivo V25e vs Vivo Y35
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish