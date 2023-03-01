Vivo V27e vs Vivo V25e VS Vivo V27e Vivo V25e Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V25e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 6-months newer Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 323K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP54 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27e +1% 85.9% Vivo V25e 84.7%

Performance Tests of Vivo V27e and Vivo V25e in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V27e +4% 562 Vivo V25e 542 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V27e +1% 1854 Vivo V25e 1835 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V27e 323318 Vivo V25e +16% 373608 CPU - 103535 GPU - 86070 Memory - 78209 UX - 104313 Total score 323318 373608 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch OS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 August 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27e. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25e.