Vivo V27e vs V27 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V27 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 323K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1002 and 562 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|90.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|162.51 mm (6.4 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.81 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G99
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|950 MHz
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|211917
|GPU
|-
|339974
|Memory
|-
|135783
|UX
|-
|161359
|Total score
|323318
|857173
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch 13
|Funtouch OS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 19 min)
|Yes (42% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|0:51 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:34 hr
|Watching video
|-
|17:28 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:07 hr
|Standby
|-
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|8192 x 6144
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.64 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.22 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.89 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5