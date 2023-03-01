Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V27e vs V27 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V27 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 323K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1002 and 562 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V27e
vs
V27 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 90.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V27e
n/a
V27 Pro
684 nits

Design and build

Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27e
85.9%
V27 Pro +5%
90.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27e and Vivo V27 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Max clock 2200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27e
562
V27 Pro +78%
1002
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27e
1854
V27 Pro +112%
3935
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27e
323318
V27 Pro +165%
857173
CPU - 211917
GPU - 339974
Memory - 135783
UX - 161359
Total score 323318 857173
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch OS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (42% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:34 hr
Watching video - 17:28 hr
Gaming - 05:07 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life
Vivo V27e
n/a
V27 Pro
36:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 8192 x 6144
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.64 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
SAR (head) - 1.22 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.89 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.

