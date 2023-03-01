Vivo V27e vs V27 Pro VS Vivo V27e Vivo V27 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo V27e (with Mediatek Helio G99) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V27 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 323K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 323K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1002 and 562 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 388 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V27e n/a V27 Pro 684 nits

Design and build Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V27e 85.9% V27 Pro +5% 90.4%

Performance Tests of Vivo V27e and Vivo V27 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Max clock 2200 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G610 MC6 GPU clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V27e 562 V27 Pro +78% 1002 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V27e 1854 V27 Pro +112% 3935 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V27e 323318 V27 Pro +165% 857173 CPU - 211917 GPU - 339974 Memory - 135783 UX - 161359 Total score 323318 857173 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch OS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (42% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:34 hr Watching video - 17:28 hr Gaming - 05:07 hr Standby - 92 hr General battery life Vivo V27e n/a V27 Pro 36:06 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 8192 x 6144 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 0.64 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.76" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) - 1.22 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.89 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.