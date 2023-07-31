Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V29 vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Vivo V29 vs Google Pixel 7a

Vivo V29
Google Pixel 7a
Vivo V29
Google Pixel 7a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V29 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 31, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V29
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 18W)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V29 and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 453 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 218 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V29
n/a
Pixel 7a
1062 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.46 mm (0.29 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V29 +11%
90.8%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V29 and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
GPU clock 490 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~752.6 GFLOPS ~1142.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V29
n/a
Pixel 7a
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V29
n/a
Pixel 7a
3170
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V29
n/a
Pixel 7a
731085
CPU - 186320
GPU - 295964
Memory - 115569
UX - 139389
Total score - 731085
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V29
n/a
Pixel 7a
6343
Max surface temperature - 50.8 °C
Stability - 65%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6343
PCMark 3.0
Vivo V29
n/a
Pixel 7a
10762
Web score - 7660
Video editing - 6387
Photo editing - 19576
Data manipulation - 10209
Writing score - 15262
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 36 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:05 hr
Watching video - 15:28 hr
Gaming - 05:16 hr
Standby - 73 hr
General battery life
Vivo V29
n/a
Pixel 7a
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX712 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 22 mm -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Vivo V29
n/a
Pixel 7a
138
Video quality
Vivo V29
n/a
Pixel 7a
133
Generic camera score
Vivo V29
n/a
Pixel 7a
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Vivo V29
n/a
Pixel 7a
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2023 May 2023
Release date September 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V29. But if the camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7a.

