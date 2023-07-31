Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V29 vs Nova 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V29 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 31, 2023, against the Huawei Nova 11 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V29
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11 Pro
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 80W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V29 and Huawei Nova 11 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V29
vs
Nova 11 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.89:9
PPI 453 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 91.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V29
n/a
Nova 11 Pro
696 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) 74.35 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.46 mm (0.29 inches) 7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V29
90.8%
Nova 11 Pro
91.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V29 and Huawei Nova 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
GPU clock 490 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~752.6 GFLOPS ~752.6 GFLOPS
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android
ROM Funtouch 13 EMUI 13

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 52 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Vivo V29
n/a
Nova 11 Pro
78.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2023 April 2023
Release date September 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V29. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 11 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
