Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V29 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 31, 2023, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Vivo V29
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (34:08 vs 29:44 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 17% higher pixel density (453 vs 388 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 68W)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (660K versus 549K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Camera
Performance
Gaming
Battery
Connectivity
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 453 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 950 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V29
n/a
Zero 30
770 nits

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.46 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Gold, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V29 +1%
90.8%
Zero 30
90%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Mali-G77 MP9
GPU shading units 768 576
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~844 GFLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Vivo V29 +6%
1045
Zero 30
989
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V29
3023
Zero 30 +4%
3141
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Vivo V29
549805
Zero 30 +20%
660641
CPU - 146892
GPU - 238899
Memory - 128749
UX - 140834
Total score 549805 660641
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (72% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:16 hr 10:27 hr
Watching video 14:44 hr 13:53 hr
Gaming 05:27 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 111 hr 90 hr
General battery life
Vivo V29 +15%
34:08 hr
Zero 30
29:44 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm -
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2023 September 2023
Release date September 2023 September 2023
SAR (head) 0.94 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, gaming, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V29. But if the camera, performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 30.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
