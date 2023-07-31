Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V29 vs Edge 40 Neo – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V29 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 31, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7030 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V29
  • 13% higher pixel density (453 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 68W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Neo
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V29 and Motorola Edge 40 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V29
vs
Edge 40 Neo

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 453 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 90.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 159.63 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.46 mm (0.29 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V29 +1%
90.8%
Edge 40 Neo
90.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V29 and Motorola Edge 40 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 7030
Max clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Mali-G610 MP3
GPU shading units 768 -
GPU clock 550 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~844 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 My UX

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.4
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2023 September 2023
Release date September 2023 September 2023
SAR (head) 0.94 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V29 is definitely a better buy.

