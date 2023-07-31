Vivo V29 vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V29 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 31, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7030 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V29
- 13% higher pixel density (453 vs 402 PPI)
- Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 68W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- Weighs 14 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
67
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
65*
45*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84*
88*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
76
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1260 x 2800 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|453 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|90.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164.18 mm (6.46 inches)
|159.63 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|74.37 mm (2.93 inches)
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.46 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|MediaTek Dimensity 7030
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642
|Mali-G610 MP3
|GPU shading units
|768
|-
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~844 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch 13
|My UX
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|80 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (77% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.4
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2023
|September 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|September 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.94 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.08 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 80 W
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V29 is definitely a better buy.
