Vivo V29
OnePlus Nord 3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V29 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 31, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V29
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 3
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V29 and OnePlus Nord 3 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Vivo V29
84*
Nord 3
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Vivo V29
77*
Nord 3
79
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V29
Nord 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 453 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 366 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V29
n/a
Nord 3
1111 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.46 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V29 +1%
90.8%
Nord 3
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V29 and OnePlus Nord 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max clock 2400 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 490 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~752.6 GFLOPS ~1632 GFLOPS
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V29
n/a
Nord 3
1003273
CPU - 256481
GPU - 385188
Memory - 177993
UX - 184752
Total score - 1003273
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 OxygenOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:28 hr
Watching video - 16:55 hr
Gaming - 05:20 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Vivo V29
n/a
Nord 3
32:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Vivo V29
n/a
Nord 3
78.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2023 July 2023
Release date September 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, connectivity, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 3. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V29.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

