Vivo V29 vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

77 out of 100
Vivo V29
VS
68 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Vivo V29
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V29 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 31, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V29
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 25W)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 15% higher pixel density (453 vs 393 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V29 and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Value for money

VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V29
vs
Galaxy A73 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 453 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.46 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V29 +4%
90.8%
Galaxy A73 5G
87%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V29 and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
GPU clock 490 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~752.6 GFLOPS ~752.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V29
n/a
Galaxy A73 5G
521380
CPU - 154698
GPU - 158765
Memory - 85148
UX - 123089
Total score - 521380
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2458
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 10631
Video editing - 7221
Photo editing - 26094
Data manipulation - 9141
Writing score - 14289
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch 13 One UI 5.0
OS size - 36.9 GB

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2023 March 2022
Release date September 2023 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V29 is definitely a better buy.

