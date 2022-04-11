Vivo X Fold vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X Fold
- Has a 1.33 inches larger screen size
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
- Reverse charging feature
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Delivers 143% higher peak brightness (1761 against 725 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
- 28% higher pixel density (460 vs 360 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 67.3 mm narrower
- 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1904 and 1232 points
- Weighs 71 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|8.03 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1916 x 2160 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|9:8
|19.5:9
|PPI
|360 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1100 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88%
|88.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|99.9%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|144.9 mm (5.7 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|6.3 mm (0.25 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|311 gramm (10.97 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1232
iPhone 14 Pro Max +55%
1904
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3623
iPhone 14 Pro Max +50%
5428
|CPU
|228688
|242019
|GPU
|436455
|407261
|Memory
|170600
|167432
|UX
|171416
|145864
|Total score
|1016653
|971127
|Stability
|70%
|82%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|58 FPS
|Graphics score
|9562
|9802
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10756
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
|ROM
|Origin OS Ocean
|-
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
|1:52 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|15:02 hr
|Watching video
|-
|21:10 hr
|Gaming
|-
|07:12 hr
|Standby
|-
|156 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X Fold.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1