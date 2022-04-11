Home > Smartphone comparison > X Fold vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Vivo X Fold vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Виво X Фолд
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про Макс
Vivo X Fold
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X Fold
  • Has a 1.33 inches larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Delivers 143% higher peak brightness (1761 against 725 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • 28% higher pixel density (460 vs 360 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 67.3 mm narrower
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1904 and 1232 points
  • Weighs 71 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X Fold
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 8.03 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 9:8 19.5:9
PPI 360 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1100 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.9%
PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
X Fold
725 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +143%
1761 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 311 gramm (10.97 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo X Fold and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X Fold
1232
iPhone 14 Pro Max +55%
1904
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X Fold
3623
iPhone 14 Pro Max +50%
5428
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X Fold +5%
1016653
iPhone 14 Pro Max
971127
CPU 228688 242019
GPU 436455 407261
Memory 170600 167432
UX 171416 145864
Total score 1016653 971127
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X Fold
9562
iPhone 14 Pro Max +3%
9802
Stability 70% 82%
Graphics test 57 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 9562 9802
PCMark 3.0 score 10756 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
ROM Origin OS Ocean -
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 66 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:02 hr
Watching video - 21:10 hr
Gaming - 07:12 hr
Standby - 156 hr
General battery life
X Fold
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro Max
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X Fold
81.8 dB
iPhone 14 Pro Max +9%
89 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 September 2022
Release date April 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X Fold.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

