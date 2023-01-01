Home > Smartphone comparison > X Fold vs Mate X3 – which one to choose?

Vivo X Fold vs Huawei Mate X3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Huawei Mate X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X3
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 18% higher pixel density (426 vs 360 PPI)
  • Weighs 70 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
X Fold
82
Mate X3
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
X Fold
74
Mate X3
79
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
X Fold
89
Mate X3
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
X Fold
80
Mate X3
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
X Fold
82
Mate X3
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
X Fold
78
Mate X3
82

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X Fold
vs
Mate X3

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 8.03 inches 7.85 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 2224 x 2496 pixels
Aspect ratio 9:8 8:7.1
PPI 360 ppi 426 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 1100 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
X Fold
719 nits
Mate X3
n/a
Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches) 141.5 mm (5.57 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 5.3 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 311 g (10.97 oz) 241 g (8.5 oz)
Waterproof No IPX8
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
X Fold
88%
Mate X3 +1%
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X Fold and Huawei Mate X3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X Fold
1231
Mate X3 +6%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X Fold
3596
Mate X3 +18%
4259
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X Fold +1%
1006430
Mate X3
993790
CPU 228688 -
GPU 436455 -
Memory 170600 -
UX 171416 -
Total score 1006430 993790
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X Fold
9562
Mate X3
n/a
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C -
Stability 70% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9562 -
PCMark 3.0
X Fold
10756
Mate X3
n/a
Web score 7577 -
Video editing 6152 -
Photo editing 25798 -
Data manipulation 8794 -
Writing score 13810 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Origin OS Ocean EMUI 13.1
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
X Fold
81.8 dB
Mate X3
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 March 2023
Release date April 2022 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate X3. It has a better display, performance, software, design, and sound.

