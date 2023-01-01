Vivo X Fold vs Huawei Mate X3 VS Vivo X Fold Huawei Mate X3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Huawei Mate X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X3 Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)

Waterproof body (IPX8 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 18% higher pixel density (426 vs 360 PPI)

18% higher pixel density (426 vs 360 PPI) Weighs 70 grams less

Weighs 70 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 8.03 inches 7.85 inches Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 2224 x 2496 pixels Aspect ratio 9:8 8:7.1 PPI 360 ppi 426 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 1100 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88% 88.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) X Fold 719 nits Mate X3 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches) 141.5 mm (5.57 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 5.3 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 311 g (10.97 oz) 241 g (8.5 oz) Waterproof No IPX8 Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio X Fold 88% Mate X3 +1% 88.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Origin OS Ocean EMUI 13.1 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (87% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:37 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Speakers test Max loudness X Fold 81.8 dB Mate X3 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2022 March 2023 Release date April 2022 May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate X3. It has a better display, performance, software, design, and sound.