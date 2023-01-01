Vivo X Fold vs Huawei Mate Xs 2 VS Vivo X Fold Huawei Mate Xs 2 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Huawei Mate Xs 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X Fold The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 817K)

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 817K) 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1231 and 1119 points Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs 2 18% higher pixel density (424 vs 360 PPI)

18% higher pixel density (424 vs 360 PPI) Weighs 56 grams less

Weighs 56 grams less Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 8.03 inches 7.8 inches Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 2200 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 9:8 10.15:9 PPI 360 ppi 424 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 1100 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 99.4% PWM 120 Hz 120 Hz Response time 3 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) X Fold 719 nits Mate Xs 2 +1% 724 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 311 g (10.97 oz) 255 g (8.99 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material - Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio X Fold 88% Mate Xs 2 +2% 89.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Origin OS Ocean EMUI 12 OS size 18 GB 25.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (85% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 05:30 hr Watching video - 06:45 hr Gaming - 05:09 hr Standby - 61 hr General battery life X Fold n/a Mate Xs 2 17:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 81 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.7 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3776 x 2832 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max loudness X Fold 81.8 dB Mate Xs 2 +2% 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2022 April 2022 Release date April 2022 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X Fold is definitely a better buy.