Vivo X Fold vs Huawei Mate Xs 2

Виво X Фолд
VS
Хуавей Mate Xs 2
Vivo X Fold
Huawei Mate Xs 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Huawei Mate Xs 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X Fold
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 817K)
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1231 and 1119 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs 2
  • 18% higher pixel density (424 vs 360 PPI)
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X Fold
vs
Mate Xs 2

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 8.03 inches 7.8 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 2200 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 9:8 10.15:9
PPI 360 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 1100 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.4%
PWM 120 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
X Fold
719 nits
Mate Xs 2 +1%
724 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 311 g (10.97 oz) 255 g (8.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
X Fold
88%
Mate Xs 2 +2%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X Fold and Huawei Mate Xs 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X Fold +10%
1231
Mate Xs 2
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X Fold +3%
3596
Mate Xs 2
3502
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X Fold +23%
1006430
Mate Xs 2
817416
CPU 228688 210637
GPU 436455 315851
Memory 170600 144154
UX 171416 148939
Total score 1006430 817416
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X Fold +67%
9562
Mate Xs 2
5742
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C 39.7 °C
Stability 70% -
Graphics test 57 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 9562 5742
PCMark 3.0
X Fold
10756
Mate Xs 2
n/a
Web score 7577 -
Video editing 6152 -
Photo editing 25798 -
Data manipulation 8794 -
Writing score 13810 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (47th and 102nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Origin OS Ocean EMUI 12
OS size 18 GB 25.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 05:30 hr
Watching video - 06:45 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 61 hr
General battery life
X Fold
n/a
Mate Xs 2
17:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3776 x 2832
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
X Fold
81.8 dB
Mate Xs 2 +2%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 April 2022
Release date April 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X Fold is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

