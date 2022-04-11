Home > Smartphone comparison > X Fold vs Find N – which one to choose?

Vivo X Fold vs Oppo Find N

VS
Vivo X Fold
Oppo Find N

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Oppo Find N, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X Fold
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.93 inch larger screen size
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 831K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1223 and 977 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (781 against 718 nits)
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
X Fold
85
Find N
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
X Fold
84
Find N
73
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
X Fold
89
Find N
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
X Fold
80
Find N
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
X Fold
87
Find N
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
X Fold
82
Find N
74

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X Fold
vs
Find N

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 8.03 inches 7.1 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 1792 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 9:8 9:8.4
PPI 360 ppi 370 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1100 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass -
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
X Fold
718 nits
Find N +9%
781 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 132.6 mm (5.22 inches)
Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches) 140.2 mm (5.52 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 311 gramm (10.97 oz) 275 gramm (9.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
X Fold +1%
88%
Find N
87.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X Fold and Oppo Find N in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X Fold +25%
1223
Find N
977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X Fold +3%
3567
Find N
3469
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X Fold +20%
1000889
Find N
831103
CPU 228688 210079
GPU 436455 329336
Memory 170600 151039
UX 171416 140911
Total score 1000889 831103
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X Fold +62%
9562
Find N
5893
Stability 70% 58%
Graphics test 57 FPS 35 FPS
Graphics score 9562 5893
PCMark 3.0 score 10756 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Origin OS Ocean ColorOS 12
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:54 hr
Watching video - 10:56 hr
Gaming - 05:03 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
X Fold
n/a
Find N
25:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 10 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X Fold
81.8 dB
Find N
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 December 2021
Release date April 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X Fold is definitely a better buy.

