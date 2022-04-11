Home > Smartphone comparison > X Fold vs Find N2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Oppo Find N2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X Fold
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.93 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 74 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
X Fold
85
Find N2
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
X Fold
84
Find N2
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
X Fold
89
Find N2
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
X Fold
80
Find N2
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
X Fold
87
Find N2
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
X Fold
82
Find N2
79

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X Fold
vs
Find N2

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 8.03 inches 7.1 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 1792 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 9:8 9:8.4
PPI 360 ppi 370 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1100 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1550 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass -
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
X Fold
718 nits
Find N2
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 132.2 mm (5.2 inches)
Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches) 140.5 mm (5.53 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 311 gramm (10.97 oz) 237 gramm (8.36 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
X Fold +1%
88%
Find N2
87.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X Fold and Oppo Find N2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X Fold
1223
Find N2 +7%
1306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X Fold
3567
Find N2 +20%
4267
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X Fold
1000889
Find N2
n/a
CPU 228688 -
GPU 436455 -
Memory 170600 -
UX 171416 -
Total score 1000889 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X Fold
9562
Find N2
n/a
Stability 70% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9562 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10756 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Origin OS Ocean ColorOS 13
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4520 mAh
Charge power 66 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (37% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 115°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 47 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X Fold
81.8 dB
Find N2
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 December 2022
Release date April 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X Fold. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find N2.

