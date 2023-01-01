Vivo X Fold vs Oppo Find N2 Flip VS Vivo X Fold Oppo Find N2 Flip Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X Fold The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Has a 1.23 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.23 inches larger screen size Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Better grip in hands – the body is 69.7 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 69.7 mm narrower 12% higher pixel density (403 vs 360 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (403 vs 360 PPI) The phone is 9-months newer

The phone is 9-months newer Weighs 120 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 8.03 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 9:8 21:9 PPI 360 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 1100 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass - Screen-to-body ratio 88% 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) X Fold 730 nits Find N2 Flip n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 166.2 mm (6.54 inches) Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 311 g (10.97 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof No - Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio X Fold +2% 88% Find N2 Flip 86.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Origin OS Ocean ColorOS 13 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 66 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes Full charging time 0:38 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 112° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 22 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X Fold 81.8 dB Find N2 Flip n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2022 December 2022 Release date April 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X Fold. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find N2 Flip.