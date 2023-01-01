Vivo X Fold vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra VS Vivo X Fold Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X Fold Has a 1.23 inches larger screen size Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Delivers 76% higher peak brightness (1269 against 719 nits)

Delivers 76% higher peak brightness (1269 against 719 nits) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 39% higher pixel density (500 vs 360 PPI)

39% higher pixel density (500 vs 360 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 1006K)

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 1006K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Better grip in hands – the body is 66.8 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 66.8 mm narrower The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 8.03 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 9:8 19.3:9 PPI 360 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 1100 nits 850 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 88% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 96.9% PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz Response time 3 ms 2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) X Fold 719 nits Galaxy S23 Ultra +76% 1269 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 311 g (10.97 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X Fold 88% Galaxy S23 Ultra +2% 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Origin OS Ocean One UI 5.1 OS size 18 GB 39.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:33 hr Watching video - 19:27 hr Gaming - 06:26 hr Standby - 123 hr General battery life X Fold n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 41:50 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution - 16320 x 12240 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 10x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X Fold n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Video quality X Fold n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Generic camera score X Fold n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness X Fold 81.8 dB Galaxy S23 Ultra +12% 91.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2022 February 2023 Release date April 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.