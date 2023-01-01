Home > Smartphone comparison > X Fold vs Galaxy S23 Ultra – which one to choose?

Vivo X Fold vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Виво X Фолд
VS
Самсунг Галакси С23 Ультра
Vivo X Fold
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X Fold
  • Has a 1.23 inches larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 76% higher peak brightness (1269 against 719 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 39% higher pixel density (500 vs 360 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 1006K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 66.8 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X Fold
vs
Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 8.03 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 9:8 19.3:9
PPI 360 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 1100 nits 850 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 96.9%
PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
X Fold
719 nits
Galaxy S23 Ultra +76%
1269 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 311 g (10.97 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X Fold
88%
Galaxy S23 Ultra +2%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X Fold and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 3000 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 818 MHz 719 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X Fold
1231
Galaxy S23 Ultra +24%
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X Fold
3596
Galaxy S23 Ultra +37%
4913
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X Fold
1006430
Galaxy S23 Ultra +23%
1234989
CPU 228688 264352
GPU 436455 546230
Memory 170600 257248
UX 171416 175857
Total score 1006430 1234989
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X Fold
9562
Galaxy S23 Ultra +28%
12270
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C 34.8 °C
Stability 70% 64%
Graphics test 57 FPS 73 FPS
Graphics score 9562 12270
PCMark 3.0
X Fold
10756
Galaxy S23 Ultra +44%
15523
Web score 7577 14631
Video editing 6152 7784
Photo editing 25798 33473
Data manipulation 8794 12060
Writing score 13810 19883
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Origin OS Ocean One UI 5.1
OS size 18 GB 39.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:33 hr
Watching video - 19:27 hr
Gaming - 06:26 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
X Fold
n/a
Galaxy S23 Ultra
41:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution - 16320 x 12240
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 10x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
X Fold
81.8 dB
Galaxy S23 Ultra +12%
91.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 February 2023
Release date April 2022 February 2023
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

