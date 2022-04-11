Home > Smartphone comparison > X Fold vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X Fold
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.33 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (918 against 718 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 73 mm narrower
  • 18% higher pixel density (425 vs 360 PPI)
  • Weighs 124 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X Fold
vs
Galaxy Z Flip 4

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 8.03 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 9:8 21.9:9
PPI 360 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1100 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass -
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 97%
PWM 120 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
X Fold
718 nits
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +28%
918 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 311 gramm (10.97 oz) 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Waterproof No IPX8
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
X Fold +7%
88%
Galaxy Z Flip 4
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X Fold
1223
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +3%
1262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X Fold
3567
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +9%
3882
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X Fold +8%
1000889
Galaxy Z Flip 4
926609
CPU 228688 234223
GPU 436455 379312
Memory 170600 159101
UX 171416 163039
Total score 1000889 926609
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X Fold +9%
9562
Galaxy Z Flip 4
8749
Stability 70% 47%
Graphics test 57 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 9562 8749
PCMark 3.0 score 10756 11769
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Origin OS Ocean One UI 5.0
OS size 18 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 66 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X Fold
81.8 dB
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +6%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 August 2022
Release date April 2022 August 2022
SAR (head) - 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X Fold. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

