Vivo X Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X Fold
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has a 1.33 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3700 mAh
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
- Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (918 against 718 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Better grip in hands – the body is 73 mm narrower
- 18% higher pixel density (425 vs 360 PPI)
- Weighs 124 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|8.03 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1916 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|9:8
|21.9:9
|PPI
|360 ppi
|425 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1100 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88%
|82.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|97%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|144.9 mm (5.7 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|6.3 mm (0.25 inches)
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|311 gramm (10.97 oz)
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX8
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1223
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +3%
1262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3567
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +9%
3882
|CPU
|228688
|234223
|GPU
|436455
|379312
|Memory
|170600
|159101
|UX
|171416
|163039
|Total score
|1000889
|926609
|Stability
|70%
|47%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|9562
|8749
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10756
|11769
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (33rd and 50th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Origin OS Ocean
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|18 GB
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
113
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|August 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|August 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.2 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X Fold. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
