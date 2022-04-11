Home > Smartphone comparison > X Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo X Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Vivo X Fold
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Vivo X Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X Fold
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (1504 against 924 nits)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1016K versus 778K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1224 and 1106 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 16.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X Fold
vs
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 8.03 inches 7.6 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 1768 x 2208 pixels
Aspect ratio - 22.5:18
PPI 360 ppi 374 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.3%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X Fold +63%
1504 nits
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
924 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches) 128.1 mm (5.04 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 6.4 mm (0.25 inches)
Weight 311 gramm (10.97 oz) 271 gramm (9.56 oz)
Waterproof - IPX8
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
X Fold
88%
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +1%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X Fold +11%
1224
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X Fold +3%
3344
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
3244
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X Fold +31%
1016323
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
778659
CPU 228688 207270
GPU 436455 272918
Memory 170600 144935
UX 171416 151113
Total score 1016323 778659
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 32 FPS
Graphics score - 5460
PCMark 3.0 score - 13523
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (7th and 64th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Origin OS Ocean One UI 4.1
OS size - 39 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 66 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (33% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 07:38 hr
Watching video - 11:50 hr
Gaming - 04:51 hr
Standby - 75 hr
General battery life
X Fold
n/a
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
23:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 August 2021
Release date April 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X Fold. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
