Home > Smartphone comparison > X30 Pro vs Reno 3 – which one to choose?

Vivo X30 Pro vs Oppo Reno 3

Виво X30 Pro
Vivo X30 Pro
VS
Оппо Рено 3
Oppo Reno 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo X30 Pro (with Exynos 9 Octa 980) that was released on December 13, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 207K)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (796 against 598 nits)
  • Comes with 325 mAh larger battery capacity: 4350 vs 4025 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 980
  • 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 678 and 408 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 28.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
X30 Pro
75
Reno 3
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
X30 Pro
66
Reno 3
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
X30 Pro
83
Reno 3
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
X30 Pro
74
Reno 3
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
X30 Pro
80
Reno 3
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
X30 Pro
72
Reno 3
68

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X30 Pro
vs
Reno 3

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.3% 83%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 136 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X30 Pro +33%
796 nits
Reno 3
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
X30 Pro +3%
85.3%
Reno 3
83%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X30 Pro and Oppo Reno 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980 MediaTek Helio P90
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76MP5 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 600 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X30 Pro +66%
678
Reno 3
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X30 Pro +21%
1838
Reno 3
1523
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X30 Pro +83%
380989
Reno 3
207988
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (94th and 219th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 10.0 ColorOS 7
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X30 Pro
n/a
Reno 3
81.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 December 2019
Release date January 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (body) - 0.716 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X30 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Vivo X30 Pro
2. OnePlus 7 Pro vs Vivo X30 Pro
3. Vivo V17 Pro vs Vivo X30 Pro
4. Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Vivo X30 Pro
5. Vivo X30 vs Vivo X30 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo Reno 3
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Oppo Reno 3
8. Huawei P40 vs Oppo Reno 3
9. Oppo A9 (2020) vs Oppo Reno 3
10. Vivo V17 vs Oppo Reno 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish