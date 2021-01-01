Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo X30 Pro (with Exynos 9 Octa 980) that was released on December 13, 2019, against the Vivo V17 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.