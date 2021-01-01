Vivo X30 vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo X30 (with Exynos 9 Octa 980) that was released on December 13, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X30
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4350 vs 4000 mAh
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (796 against 699 nits)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 386K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
70
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|85.3%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Pink
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~576 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X30 +6%
688
651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1838
Realme X2 Pro +30%
2392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
386492
Realme X2 Pro +23%
474692
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (98th and 58th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Funtouch 10.0
|Realme UI 1.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4350 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
27:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4640 x 3488
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
|~ 412 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme X2 Pro. It has a better display, performance, software, camera, and sound.
