Vivo X30 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo X30 (with Exynos 9 Octa 980) that was released on December 13, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X30
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 188K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (796 against 627 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4350 vs 4000 mAh
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 980
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 679 and 346 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 24.5 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|87.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Pink
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76MP5
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~576 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X30 +96%
679
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X30 +45%
1830
1264
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo X30 +189%
323996
111967
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X30 +105%
386494
188175
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Funtouch 10.0
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4350 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
21:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.596 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.45 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X30 is definitely a better buy.
