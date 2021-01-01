Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X30 vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Vivo X30 vs Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo X30 (with Exynos 9 Octa 980) that was released on December 13, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X30
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 188K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (796 against 627 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4350 vs 4000 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 980
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 679 and 346 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 24.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X30
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 25 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo X30 +27%
796 nits
Galaxy A51
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X30
85.3%
Galaxy A51 +2%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X30 and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76MP5 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X30 +96%
679
Galaxy A51
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X30 +45%
1830
Galaxy A51
1264
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo X30 +189%
323996
Galaxy A51
111967
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X30 +105%
386494
Galaxy A51
188175
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch 10.0 One UI 3.0
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo X30
n/a
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo X30
n/a
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo X30
n/a
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X30
n/a
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 December 2019
Release date January 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X30 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
