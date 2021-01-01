Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X30 vs Galaxy S20 – which one to choose?

Vivo X30
Samsung Galaxy S20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo X30 (with Exynos 9 Octa 980) that was released on December 13, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X30
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4350 vs 4000 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 38% higher pixel density (563 vs 409 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 386K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 85.3% 89.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo X30
796 nits
Galaxy S20 +2%
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo X30
85.3%
Galaxy S20 +5%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X30 and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76MP5 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 600 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X30
688
Galaxy S20 +35%
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X30
1838
Galaxy S20 +49%
2732
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X30
386492
Galaxy S20 +33%
513405
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (98th and 38th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch 10.0 One UI 3.0
OS size - 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo X30
n/a
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo X30
n/a
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo X30
n/a
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X30
n/a
Galaxy S20
85.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 February 2020
Release date January 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

