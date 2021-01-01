Home > Smartphone comparison > X50 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Vivo X50 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Виво X50 Про
Vivo X50 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про Макс
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 346 mAh larger battery capacity: 4315 vs 3969 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 324K)
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (102 vs 78 hours)
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (812 against 501 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Stereo speakers
  • 15% higher pixel density (458 vs 398 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X50 Pro
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 90.6% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% 99.6%
PWM 373 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X50 Pro
501 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +62%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181.5 gramm (6.4 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
X50 Pro +8%
90.6%
iPhone 11 Pro Max
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X50 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X50 Pro
596
iPhone 11 Pro Max +121%
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X50 Pro
1803
iPhone 11 Pro Max +88%
3392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X50 Pro
324384
iPhone 11 Pro Max +69%
549189

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 -
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4315 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (60% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X50 Pro
12:37 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +22%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X50 Pro
16:44 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +17%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
X50 Pro +15%
24:10 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
21:03 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (125th and 60th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X50 Pro +8%
92.6 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 September 2019
Release date July 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (72.7%)
3 (27.3%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 or X50 Pro
2. 8 Pro or X50 Pro
3. Realme X50 Pro or X50 Pro
4. Mi 10 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max
5. iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max
6. Galaxy S20 Plus or iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. Galaxy S20 Ultra or iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. iPhone XS Max or iPhone 11 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish