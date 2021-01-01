Vivo X50 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 628 mAh larger battery capacity: 4315 vs 3687 mAh
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 331K)
- Shows 22% longer battery life (95 vs 78 hours)
- Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (807 against 501 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- 15% higher pixel density (458 vs 398 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.6%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|96.2%
|99.4%
|PWM
|373 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|3.2 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|181.5 gramm (6.4 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
594
iPhone 12 Pro Max +165%
1577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1790
iPhone 12 Pro Max +136%
4218
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
331606
iPhone 12 Pro Max +98%
656148
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|FunTouch OS 10.5
|-
|OS size
|28 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4315 mAh
|3687 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:37 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +14%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X50 Pro +8%
16:44 hr
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
X50 Pro +18%
24:10 hr
20:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX590 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
|~ 1375 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1