X50 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Vivo X50 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

VS
Vivo X50 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 628 mAh larger battery capacity: 4315 vs 3687 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 331K)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (95 vs 78 hours)
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (807 against 501 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 15% higher pixel density (458 vs 398 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X50 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% 99.4%
PWM 373 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X50 Pro
501 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +61%
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 181.5 gramm (6.4 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
X50 Pro +4%
90.6%
iPhone 12 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X50 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X50 Pro
594
iPhone 12 Pro Max +165%
1577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X50 Pro
1790
iPhone 12 Pro Max +136%
4218
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X50 Pro
331606
iPhone 12 Pro Max +98%
656148
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 -
OS size 28 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4315 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (60% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X50 Pro
12:37 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +14%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X50 Pro +8%
16:44 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
X50 Pro +18%
24:10 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
20:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX590 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X50 Pro +15%
93.2 dB
iPhone 12 Pro Max
81.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 October 2020
Release date July 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
