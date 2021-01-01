Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.