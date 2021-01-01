Vivo X50 Pro vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 277K)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
- Shows 45% longer battery life (113 vs 78 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (580 against 501 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
69
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|90.6%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.2%
|96.3%
|PWM
|373 Hz
|123 Hz
|Response time
|3.2 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|181.5 gramm (6.4 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X50 Pro +6%
596
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1803
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X50 Pro +17%
324384
277664
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (127th and 167th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|FunTouch OS 10.5
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|28 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4315 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 37 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:37 hr
Realme 7 Pro +30%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:44 hr
Realme 7 Pro +10%
18:10 hr
Talk (3G)
24:10 hr
Realme 7 Pro +47%
35:48 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (125th and 19th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.73 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.52 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X50 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7 Pro.
