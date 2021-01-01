Home > Smartphone comparison > X50 Pro vs Realme X50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X50, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 271K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 20.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (592 against 501 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X50 Pro
vs
Realme X50

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 90.6% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 3.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
X50 Pro
501 nits
Realme X50 +18%
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181.5 gramm (6.4 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
X50 Pro +8%
90.6%
Realme X50
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X50 Pro and Oppo Realme X50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X50 Pro
596
Realme X50 +4%
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X50 Pro
1803
Realme X50 +10%
1989
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X50 Pro +19%
324384
Realme X50
271453
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (127th and 173rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 ColorOS 7
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4315 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (60% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X50 Pro
12:37 hr
Realme X50
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X50 Pro
16:44 hr
Realme X50
n/a
Talk (3G)
X50 Pro
24:10 hr
Realme X50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X50 Pro
92.6 dB
Realme X50
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 December 2019
Release date July 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 362 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo X50 Pro. It has a better camera and design.

