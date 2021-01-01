Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X7 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.