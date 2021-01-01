Home > Smartphone comparison > X50 Pro vs Realme X7 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo X50 Pro vs Oppo Realme X7 Pro

Виво X50 Про
Vivo X50 Pro
VS
Оппо Реалми X7 Про
Oppo Realme X7 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X7 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Pro
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 324K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 764 and 596 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X50 Pro
vs
Realme X7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 90.6% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 3.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
X50 Pro
501 nits
Realme X7 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181.5 gramm (6.4 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
X50 Pro +6%
90.6%
Realme X7 Pro
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X50 Pro and Oppo Realme X7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X50 Pro
596
Realme X7 Pro +28%
764
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X50 Pro
1803
Realme X7 Pro +49%
2694
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X50 Pro
324384
Realme X7 Pro +54%
498233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (127th and 41st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4315 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (60% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X50 Pro
12:37 hr
Realme X7 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X50 Pro
16:44 hr
Realme X7 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
X50 Pro
24:10 hr
Realme X7 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5184 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.7"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X50 Pro
92.6 dB
Realme X7 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 September 2020
Release date July 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 312 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X7 Pro. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo X50 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
