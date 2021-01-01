Home > Smartphone comparison > X50 Pro vs Reno 4 – which one to choose?

Vivo X50 Pro vs Oppo Reno 4

Виво X50 Про
Vivo X50 Pro
VS
Оппо Рено 4
Oppo Reno 4

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4315 vs 4015 mAh
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 262K)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (796 against 501 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 16.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
X50 Pro
79
Reno 4
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
X50 Pro
62
Reno 4
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
X50 Pro
85
Reno 4
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
X50 Pro
82
Reno 4
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
X50 Pro
80
Reno 4
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
X50 Pro
74
Reno 4
68

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X50 Pro
vs
Reno 4

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 90.6% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 3.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
X50 Pro
501 nits
Reno 4 +59%
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181.5 gramm (6.4 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
X50 Pro +7%
90.6%
Reno 4
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X50 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X50 Pro +5%
596
Reno 4
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X50 Pro +2%
1803
Reno 4
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X50 Pro +24%
324384
Reno 4
262125
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (127th and 181st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4315 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X50 Pro
12:37 hr
Reno 4
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X50 Pro
16:44 hr
Reno 4
n/a
Talk (3G)
X50 Pro
24:10 hr
Reno 4
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X50 Pro
92.6 dB
Reno 4
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 June 2020
Release date July 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

