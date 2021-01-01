Vivo X50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M51
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 253K)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Weighs 31.5 grams less
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 606 and 545 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
- Shows 100% longer battery life (156 vs 78 hours)
- Comes with 2685 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4315 mAh
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (679 against 508 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
94
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.6%
|86.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.2%
|97.6%
|PWM
|373 Hz
|255 Hz
|Response time
|3.2 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|181.5 gramm (6.4 oz)
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X50 Pro +11%
606
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X50 Pro +10%
1834
1674
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X50 Pro +28%
325294
253855
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (134th and 202nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|FunTouch OS 10.5
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|28 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4315 mAh
|7000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:47 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:37 hr
Galaxy M51 +34%
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:44 hr
Galaxy M51 +53%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
24:10 hr
Galaxy M51 +118%
52:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2020
|August 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.609 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.446 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X50 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M51.
