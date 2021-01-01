Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.